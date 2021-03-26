President Ramkalawan sends message of condolence to United Arab Emirates

On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, President Wavel Ramkalawan has extended a message of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai following the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance and Industry of the UAE, which occurred on Wednesday 24th March 2021.

In his message, President Ramkalawan highlighted that over the past five decades His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been instrumental in the transformation of Dubai and the UAE as a global centre of excellence for business, investment and innovation.

“We acknowledge his exemplary leadership, courage and vision as a force for good, which has touched the life of every citizen of the UAE,” conveyed the President.

In his concluding remarks he further stated “We join you in mourning the passing of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as we remember with respect and revere his achievements in the building of the Emirati nation and the projection of your image as a peace-loving, generous and tolerant country globally.”