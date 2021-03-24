President Ramkalawan sends message of congratulations to new President of Tanzania

President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent his warmest congratulations to H.E. Mrs. Samia Suluhu Hassan on her inauguration as President of the United Republic of Tanzania, following the untimely demise of the late President H. E. Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

“Your accession to the highest office in the land, as the first female president of your country, is a historic and momentous event for Tanzania and a source of inspiration for the rest of Africa,” expressed President Ramkalawan.

He further highlighted the special bond of friendship and cooperation between the two countries “reinforced over our decades-long relationship through our bilateral, regional, and global engagements, most notably through the African Union, SADC, the Commonwealth and other fora.”

“It is my hope that, under your stewardship, our long-standing partnership and cooperation, based on our mutual interests and shared values, will continue to strengthen in these areas as well as in others, especially during this challenging time of the COVID 19 pandemic. I wish to assure you of my personal support and commitment to that end. I also look forward to reinforcing and diversifying our partnership as we usher in a new era in our relations” concluded the President.