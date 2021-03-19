President Ramkalawan conveys condolence message to South Africa

President Wavel Ramkalawan has conveyed a message of condolence to his counterpart, H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, upon learning of the demise of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu.

President Ramkalawan underlined that throughout his long reign, spanning over five decades at the service of the Zulu nation and the people of South Africa, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu left a lasting impact on South Africa, on the great Zulu nation and on the African continent.

“He shall be remembered and respected as a pragmatic and courageous African statesman, and as a foremost proponent of the Zulu traditions, culture and customs,” expressed President Ramkalawan.

President Ramkalawan also highlighted the important role the late King played in promoting and encouraging reproductive health education, creating awareness of the HIV/AIDS pandemic in South Africa and contributing significantly to the fight against the deadly scourge on the African continent.

“On behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, I offer my deep and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu, to the Zulu nation and to the Government and People of the Republic of South Africa,” concluded the President.