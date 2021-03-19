President Ramkalawan extends condolences to Tanzania

On Thursday 19 March 2021, President Wavel Ramkalawan extended his heartfelt condolences to H.E. Mrs. Samia Suluhu Hassan, Designated President of the United Republic of Tanzania, upon learning of the passing of H.E Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

In his message, President Ramkalawan highlighted Dr. Magufuli’s long political career, spanning many decades at the service of the people of Tanzania.

“The late President Magufuli was well-known and respected for his charismatic personality, bold and innovative thinking, as well as for his fervent patriotism. President Magufuli will be remembered and honoured as a foremost statesman of modern Africa, a courageous and steadfast leader, a man of conviction with a fierce determination to steer his country towards progress and shared prosperity. We mourn with you the passing of President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli and pray for the eternal repose of his soul” expressed President Ramkalawan.

He concluded in offering his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Seychelles, to the family and loved ones of the late President, and to the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania.