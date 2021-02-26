Seychelles delegation conducts virtual round table discussion with UNODC on combatting Trafficking in Persons

In support of the development of a United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Regional Programme on countering transnational organized crimes and illicit trafficking in Eastern Africa, a virtual round-table discussion was held this morning at the REFLECS 3 conference room between Government officials from National Coordination Committee on Traffic in Persons (NCCTIP) and a delegation from the UNODC Regional Office for Eastern Africa, led by Mr. Johan Kruger, Head of Transnational Organized Crime, Illicit Trafficking and Terrorism,.

The roundtable which was coordinated and facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, was to exchange views and discuss areas of collaboration between the Government of Seychelles with UNODC, mainly in regard to: the review of the existing law on Trafficking in Persons (TIP), the drafting of adequate policies and regulations to operationalize the legislation, training for the law enforcement officers, and assistance to criminal justice practitioners.

The roundtable was an opportunity for the NCCTIP to brief UNODC on a series of measures taken by the Government to combat TIP as well as address challenges faced in terms of gaps in current legislation and policies. The NCCTIP also expressed training requirements for their law enforcement officers at border control and in the judiciary sector.

The Seychelles delegation consisted of: Mrs Linda William, Chair of the NCCTIP and Principal Secretary of Social Affairs, Mr. Frank Ally, Attorney General, Mr. Alain Volcère, Principal Secretary for Immigration, Mr. Justin Dogley, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Jacques Belle, Director General at the Foreign Affairs, Mr Lionel Garrick, Director of Legal Affairs at the Judiciary and Mrs. Octavia Rose, Second Secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs.