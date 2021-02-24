Countries from which visitors are permitted to travel to Seychelles

Changes are effective from 21 February 2021.

Australia Israel Qatar Austria Italy Rwanda Botswana Japan Saudi Arabia Burundi Kenya Singapore Cambodia Liechtenstein Sri Lanka China Malawi Switzerland Cote d'Ivoire Maldives Tajikistan Estonia Malta Thailand Finland Mauritius Togo France Monaco United Arab Emirates Gabon Mongolia Uzbekistan Germany New Zealand Vietnam Ghana Niger Iceland Norway Zimbabwe Ireland Pakistan

Changes to the list

1. Cyprus has been added

2. Bahrain, Cuba, Egypt, Kuwait and Zambia have been suspended from the list of permitted countries.

Note that conditions of travel and stay for visitors are available at www.helath.gov.sc and www.tourism.gov.sc Visitors are reminded that application for Health Travel Authorisation must be made at https://seychelles.govtas.com/ The Health Travel Authority received from this service authorities travel to Seychelles. Authorisation to enter Seychelles, and specific conditions, are determined by the relevant officers on arrival.

Press release from Ministry of Health