News: News

Countries from which visitors are permitted to travel to Seychelles

Countries from which visitors are permitted to travel to Seychelles

24.02.2021

Changes are effective from 21 February 2021.

Australia Israel Qatar
Austria Italy Rwanda
Botswana Japan Saudi Arabia
Burundi Kenya Singapore
Cambodia Liechtenstein Sri Lanka
China Malawi Switzerland
Cote d'Ivoire Maldives Tajikistan
Estonia Malta Thailand
Finland Mauritius Togo
France Monaco United Arab Emirates
Gabon Mongolia Uzbekistan
Germany New Zealand Vietnam
Ghana Niger
Iceland Norway Zimbabwe
Ireland Pakistan

Changes to the list 

1. Cyprus has been added

2. Bahrain, Cuba, Egypt, Kuwait and Zambia have been suspended from the list of permitted countries.

Note that conditions of travel and stay for visitors are available at www.helath.gov.sc and www.tourism.gov.sc Visitors are reminded that application for Health Travel Authorisation must be made at https://seychelles.govtas.com/ The Health Travel Authority received from this service authorities travel to Seychelles. Authorisation to enter Seychelles, and specific conditions, are determined by the relevant officers on arrival.

Press release from Ministry of Health

» All news