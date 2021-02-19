Seychelles receives more donations from the Seychelles Honorary Consuls

Seychelles continues to benefit from contributions from Seychelles Honorary Consuls abroad.

The Honorary Consuls have collectively contributed almost SR4,000,000 million, since the launch of the COVID-19 Relief Fund by President Wavel Ramkalawan, on January 10, 2021.

Seven additional Honorary Consuls have joined their colleagues in donating to the Fund:

1) Mr. Karl Heinz Pisec, Honorary Consul – Austria;

2) Mrs Anne Lise Church, Honorary Consul General – Seattle (US);

3) Ms. Elizabeth Willis, Honorary Consul - Arizona (US);

4) Mr. Damien van der Schueren, Honorary Consul – Nicaragua;

5) Mr. Joseph Jean Marie Welter, Honorary Consul - Luxemburg;

6) Mr. Wieslaw Judycki, Honorary Consul - Poland; and

7) Mr. Raja Gopal Reddy, Honorary Consul - Bangalore (India).

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde has praised the seven Honorary Consuls for their support and solidarity with the people of Seychelles.