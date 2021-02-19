President Ramkalawan sends message of condolence to President Mwinyi of Zanzibar

President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence to his counterpart, H.E Mr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, following the news of the passing of Honorable Seif Sharif Hamad, the first Vice-President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Alliance for Change and Transparency Party.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, please allow me to convey my sincere condolences to you personally, to the family and friends of the late Hon. Hamad, and to the government and people of Zanzibar.

During his lifetime, Hon. Hamad was a well-respected political figure who devoted his life to the service of his people and his country.

During this time of national mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the late Hon. Ahmad, the members of the Act-Wazalendo Party and the people of Zanzibar,” concluded President Ramkalawan.