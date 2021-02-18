Seychelles Honorary Consul General Diana Chen donates generously towards the COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Foreign Affairs Department has today, handed over a cheque of SR900,000 to Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Trade, on behalf of Seychelles’ Honorary Consul General in Hong Kong, Ms. Diana Ningning CHEN, who has donated generously towards the COVID-19 Relief Fund; a Fund which was announced by President Wavel Ramkalawan on January 10, 2021, upon launching of the country’s National COVID-19 Immunisation Campaign.

Ms. Chen has also previously during the pandemic, gifted Seychelles with 10,000N95 and 100,000 surgical masks (worth USD50,000).

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde has commended Ms. Diana Chen for her continuous support and solidarity with the people of Seychelles, during this time of Public Health Emergency.