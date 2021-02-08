President Ramkalawan sends message of condolence to India

President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of condolence to H.E. Mr. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, upon learning of the massive flooding in the Indian State of Uttarakhand, resulting in the loss of lives and many people still unaccounted for.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, I would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to you, to the government and people of the Republic of India, as well as to the families of the victims following this disaster.

Seychelles stands in solidarity with the people of India during this difficult period and we pray for the safety and early rescue of those missing” expressed President Ramkalawan.

The President concluded in wishing the people of India “fortitude and strength in overcoming the consequences of this unfortunate incidence.”