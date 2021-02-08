Seychelles Consul General donates auto-disable syringes for the COVID-19 Immunisation campaign

Seychelles’ Consul General, Mr. Justin Etzin, has gifted to the Government of Seychelles, on behalf of The Etzin Foundation 180,000 auto-disable syringes for fixed dose immunization, to enable Covid19 vaccines to be administered to the people of Seychelles.

The syringes arrived in Seychelles on Friday 29 January 2021, by Emirates special freight delivery and were delivered to the Minister of Health of Seychelles, Mrs. Peggy Vidot, who thanked Mr. Etzin for his generous donation. “This gift of auto- disable syringes will help tremendously as the last batch of vaccines received come in multi-dose vials” expressed Minister Vidot.

On his part, Mr. Etzin, who has served as Seychelles’ Consul General to the United States (USA) for 12 years added: “I am delighted to be playing a part in helping Seychelles immunization of its citizens. Thanks to the leadership of President Ramkalawan, Seychelles will be able to welcome visitors from around the world, with its population safe from Covid19. We have all been stuck around the world in several lockdowns and all want life to return to some sense of normality. In this vain, I’ve been working closely with the Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, to help relaunch the Seychelles Tourism Market knowing that Seychelles will soon have had 70% of its population vaccinated. But most of all we must thank our heroes, which are all the Seychellois doctors and nurses, working tirelessly to keep us all safe.”