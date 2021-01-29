Seychelles leads the world with its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

According to COVID-19 vaccination data collected by “Our World in Data”, Seychelles leads the world in the daily number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 people.

To view the link, please click here: https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

As of Friday 29th January 2021, almost 30,000 people in Seychelles have been vaccinated. With an approximate population of 100,000 people (excluding the foreign workforce), the Seychelles government is aiming to vaccinate 65% of the population and achieve herd immunity by middle of March 2021.