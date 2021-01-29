President Ramkalawan sends message of solidarity to Mozambique

President Wavel Ramkalawan, has sent a message of solidarity to H.E Mr. Filipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique following the impacts caused by the tropical cyclone “Eloise” across Mozambique.

“It is with great sadness that I learnt of the devastating impacts caused by the tropical cyclone Eloise across Mozambique, claiming many lives and leaving behind a trail of destruction and unimaginable trauma.

“The Government and the people of Seychelles join me in extending our sincere sympathy and solidarity to the Government and the People of Mozambique during this most challenging time. Such horrendous occurrences are sad reminders of the disastrous impacts of climate change on our most vulnerable African Nations.

“Kindly convey our deepest condolences to the families of those who have perished and others who have been robbed of precious livelihood, homes and lands.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Mozambique during this difficult period,” concluded President Ramkalawan.