Seychelles Honorary Consuls abroad show support to the country in contributing to the COVID-19 Relief Fund

In a bid to show solidarity with the President and people of Seychelles during this time of Public Health Emergency, eight Seychelles Honorary Consuls have pledged their financial support in contributing to the COVID-19 Relief Fund; a Fund which was announced by President Wavel Ramkalawan on January 10 2021, upon launching of the country’s National COVID-19 Immunisation Campaign.

Numerous local companies and individuals have heeded to the call by President Ramkalawan by donating to the COVID -19 Relief Fund, in support of Government's vaccination campaign and the construction of an Isolation Centre.

So far, the following Seychelles Honorary Consuls have collectively contributed over 1 million Rupees to the COVID - 19 Relief Fund:

1) Mrs Maria Pool, Seychelles Consul General – Tanzania;

2) Mr. Nico Barito, Seychelles Consul General – Indonesia;

3) Mr. Hassan Ali, Seychelles Honorary Consul – Djibouti;

4) Mr. Jean Zambeaux, Seychelles Honorary Consul – Costa Rica;

5) Mr. Fahad Vladi, Seychelles Honorary Consul – Hamburg, Germany;

6) Mr. Jean Claude Pech, Seychelles Honorary Consul – Reunion Island;

7) Mr. Paolo Adelmann, Seychelles Consul General – Rome, Italy; and

8) Mrs. Virginie Mathieu, Seychelles Honorary Consul – Lyon, France.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, has commended the eight Honorary Consuls for their solidarity with the people of Seychelles during this time of Public Health Emergency and has expressed the wish that the other Honorary Consuls, who are able, also support the country in these challenging times.