President Ramkalawan sends message of condoleance to the Republic of Zimbabwe

President Ramkalawan has sent a message of condoleance to H.E Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, upon learning of the passing of Dr. Sibusiso Moyo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of Seychelles, and on my own behalf, I wish to extend our most most sincere condolences to you personally, to the family and friends of the late Dr. Moyo and to the people of Zimbabwe during this period of national loss and mourining,” expressed President Ramkalawan.

President Ramkalawan concluded his address stating that “we shall remember Dr. Moyo as an ardent patriot and a relentness proponent of African Unity and Regional Integration, especially through his work in the African Union, SADC and COMESA, and of our joint commitment to those causes. May he find eternal repose and his family, the Government and the People of Zimbabwe find fortitude in his legacy.”