Minister Radegonde welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Seychelles

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde today welcomed the State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Mr. Wang Yi to Seychelles.

During his official visit, the Chinese Foreign Minister will call on President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House and also meet with Minister Sylvestre Radegonde to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Wang Yi and his delegation will depart Seychelles on Saturday 9 January 2021.