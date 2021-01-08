News: News
UK extends entry ban to 11 African countries including Seychelles
08.01.2021
The Foreign Affairs Department would like to inform all Seychellois nationals that effective Saturday 9 January 2021, United Kingdom has introduced a travel ban on all southern African countries (Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Angola) and additional countries with potential community transmission of the South African variant (Mauritius and Seychelles). The ban has been introduced on countries in which there are strong travel links with South Africa.
The measures are:
- From 4am Saturday 9 January all visitors (including those issued with a visit visa) arriving into the UK who have been in or transited through these countries in the previous ten days will not be permitted entry.
- British and Irish nationals, longer-term visa holders and permanent residents, who are travelling to the UK directly or indirectly will be allowed to enter but will need to self-isolate along with all other members of their household for ten days.
