UK extends entry ban to 11 African countries including Seychelles

The Foreign Affairs Department would like to inform all Seychellois nationals that effective Saturday 9 January 2021, United Kingdom has introduced a travel ban on all southern African countries (Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Angola) and additional countries with potential community transmission of the South African variant (Mauritius and Seychelles). The ban has been introduced on countries in which there are strong travel links with South Africa.

The measures are: