Chinese Foreign Minister to pay official visit to Seychelles

The State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Mr. Wang Yi will arrive in Seychelles on Friday 8 January 2021, as part of a five-day African official tour.

Following China’s 30-year tradition of choosing Africa as the destination of Chinese foreign ministers first overseas visit of the new year, Minister Wang Yi is visiting Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Botswana and Seychelles.

During his official visit, the Chinese Foreign Minister will call on President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House and also meet with his Seychelles counterpart, Minister Sylvestre Radegonde to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Wang Yi and his delegation will depart Seychelles on Saturday 9 January 2021.