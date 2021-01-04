Ministry of Health: Critical Services, Essential Services, and Important Offices

A. Critical Services



1. Authorised persons employed or contracted by the provider of the said services or of the specified entity.



1.1 hospital, medical or health services;

1.2 service relating to the generation, supply or distribution of electricity;

1.3 service relating to the supply or distribution of water;

1.4 breakdown service relating to the management of sewage;

1.5 fire and rescue services; 1.6 air traffic control;

1.7 port and marine services including loading and unloading of cargo vessel and service of ship;

1.8 wireless, telephone, internet, television and cable communication services;

1.9 forecasters of the meteorological service;

1.10 Indian Ocean Tuna Limited canning factory;

1.11 waste collection service;

1.12 Breakdown and safety services of the Seychelles Petroleum Company Limited;

1.13 security services of premises;

1.14 disaster management and emergency services; and

1.15 print, audio and visual media or broadcasting services.

2. Critical services that the public shall make use of, or access:-

2.1 hospital, medical or health services.

B. Essential services

1. Owner and manager of, and authorised persons employed or contracted by the, provider of the said services.

1.1 Hospital, medical or health services;

1.2 Service relating to the generation, supply or distribution of electricity;

1.3 Service relating to the supply or distribution of water;

1.4 Service relating to the management of sewage;

1.5 Airport and port and marine services including civil aviation, customs, immigration, airline catering and loading, unloading and service of ships or aircrafts;

1.6 Fire and rescue services;

1.7 Service relating to retail or distribution of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment;

1.8 Wireless, telephone, internet, television and cable communication services;

1.9 Meteorological service; 1.10 Banking and insurances services;

1.10 Service relating to retail, wholesale, distribution and supplies of, food, water and essential baby products;

1.11 Service of manufacturing of essential commodities;

1.12 Agricultural and food production, including licensed artisanal fishermen;

1.13 Service of cargo and public transportation including inter-island air and sea transportation;

1.14 Waste collection, disposal and management service;

1.15 Petroleum and gas retail services;

1.16 Storage, supply and distribution of petroleum and gas services;

1.17 Security services of premises;

1.18 Disaster management and emergency services;

1.19 Print, audio and visual media or broadcasting services;

1.20 Persons who provide care to other persons with disability, the elderly or who are otherwise vulnerable persons at public building or private residences;

1.21 Veterinary services;

1.22 Food catering services in bulk; and

1.23 Funeral services.

2. Essential services that the public shall make use of, or access:-

2.1 Hospital, medical or health services;

2.2 Judicial services;

2.3 Customer care and payment services of electricity, water and sewage;

2.4 Cargo services at airport and ports;

2.5 Service relating to retail or distribution of pharmaceutical products and medical equipment;

2.6 Customer care and payment services of telephone, internet, television and cable communication services;

2.7 Service relating to retail, wholesale, distribution and supplies of food, water and essential baby products;

2.8 renewal of driving license and road fund licenses for vehicles services of the Seychelles Licensing Authority;

2.9 payment of social benefits;

2.10 payment at the Government’s treasury;

2.11 Petroleum and gas retail services;

2.12 supply and distribution of petroleum and gas services;

2.13 Food catering services in bulk; and

2.14 Funeral services.

Judicial or legal practitioners shall in respect of such minimum judicial services or to visit clients in detention at Police stations may be outdoors for the sole purpose of leaving their place of residence to the courts or their offices or any police station and leaving the said places to their place of residence.

C. Important Ministries, Departments, Divisions and agencies of Government and organ of State

1. President’s Private Office;

2. Cabinet Office and Private Office of the Vice-President, Designated Minister and Ministers;

3. The National Assembly for any urgent sittings and meetings of the Assembly or any committees thereof;

4. The Judiciary for any urgent sittings or hearings;

5. Police Force of Seychelles;

6. Prison Service;

7. Department of Environment (forestry, anti-poaching and wildlife conservation);

8. Department of Information and Communication Technology;

9. Ministry for Family Affairs;

10. Ministry of Finance including Government’s treasury;

11. Central Bank of Seychelles;

12. Department of Risk and Disaster Management;

13. Seychelles People’s Defence Forces;

14. Department of Local Government including district administration service;

15. Seychelles Maritime Safety Authority;

16. Department of Health;

17. Agency for Social Protection;

18. Seychelles Licensing Authority (traffic officers and inspectors)

19. Regional Coordination and Operation Centre;

20. Seychelles Port Authority; and

21. Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority.

Authorised officers from the said Ministries, Departments and agencies of Government and organs of State shall carry out their official or employment related duties.

Source Press release from Ministry of Health.