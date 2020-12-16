President Ramkalawan sends message of condolence to the Kingdom of eSwatini

Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty, King Mswati III, King of the Kingdom of eSwatini, upon hearing of the passing of H.E Mr. Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of eSwatini.

“I wish on behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of Seychelles and in my own name, to express our most sincere condolences to you personally, to the family and friends of the late Mr. Dlamini, to the Government and to the People of the Kingdom of eSwatini.

“The late Mr. Dlamini, will be remembered as a courageous leader, focused, and principled in his dedication to steer his country towards progress and prosperity”, concluded President Ramkalawan.