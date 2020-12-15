President Ramkalawan sends message of congratulations to Re-elected President of Ghana

Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, has transmitted a congratulatory message to Mr. Nana Akufo–Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, on the occasion of his re-election in the Office of the President.

“On behalf of the government and People of the Republic of Seychelles, it gives me great pleasure to convey my most sincere congratulations and best wishes following your victory in the recent Presidential election”, stated President Ramkalawan.

President Ramkalawan further recalled of the historical ties between the two countries “going back to the days of prempeh I, the King of the Ashanti’s exile in Seychelles”, and expressed the interest to continue to elevate the special ties and “to explore other areas of collaboration for the mutual benefit of our peoples”.

“As you enter your second term as president of the Republic of Ghana, I wish you every success and wisdom in your duties”, concluded President Ramkalawan.