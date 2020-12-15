Health Authorities issue warning as COVID-19 cases rise

Health authorities reinforce its warnings of an imminent threat of community transmission, following the detection of 15 new cases of COVID-19 up to today, Tuesday 15th December 2020 since Friday.

This comes as the population prepares for commemorations of Christmas and the New Year. The new cases bring the total number of cases to 202 locally.

It was two visitors residing at a touristic establishment on Mahé who first tested positive on Friday evening followed by two other visitors, residing on an island resort detected on Saturday.

On Sunday, health authorities recorded another 5 cases, from which one is a Seychellois airline crew and the others are visitors staying in 3 different hotel resorts. The two other cases were detected on a private yacht that has just arrived on 13th December 2020. The vessel, which is carrying 25 crew, has been placed under quarantine at sea.

Following this, a further five new cases has been detected on the same yacht yesterday.

While contact tracing has been initiated for the cases and they all remain in isolation, health authorities are urging members of the public to become more mindful of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe during festive season.

Source: Ministry of Health Seychelles