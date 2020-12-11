News: News
Press Update: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to visit Seychelles
11.12.2020
List of countries from which visitors are permitted to travel to Seychelles - changes to current list have been made effective since Monday 7th December 2020.
|Category 1
|Australia
|Egypt
|Latvia
|Niger
|South Korea
|Bahrain
|Estonia
|Liechtenstein
|Norway
|Sri Lanka
|Botswana
|Finland
|Malawi
|Pakistan
|Thailand
|Burundi
|Ghana
|Malaysia
|Qatar
|Togo
|Cambodia
|Iceland
|Maldives
|Rwanda
|Vietnam
|China
|Ireland
|Malta
|Saudi Arabia
|Zambia
|Cote d'Ivoire
|Israel
|Mauritius
|Senegal
|Zimbabwe
|Cuba
|Japan
|Monaco
|Singapore
|Cyprus
|Kenya
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Category 2
|Austria
|Switzerland
|France
|United Arab Emirates
|Germany
|United Kingdom
|Italy
Changes to the list:
1. Bahrain, Senegal and Togo added to Category 1
2. No change in Category 2
Note that conditions of travel and stay for visitors from Category 1 and Category 2 countries are available at www.health.gov.sc and www.tourism.gov.sc . Visitors are reminded that application for Health Travel Authorisation must be made at https://seychelles.govtas.com/ The Health Travel Authorisation received from this service authorises travel to Seychelles. Authorisation to enter Seychelles, and specific conditions, are determined by the relevant officers on arrival.