News: News

Press Update: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to visit Seychelles

Press Update: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to visit Seychelles

11.12.2020

List of countries from which visitors are permitted to travel to Seychelles - changes to current list have been made effective since Monday 7th December 2020.

Category 1
Australia Egypt Latvia Niger South Korea
Bahrain Estonia Liechtenstein Norway Sri Lanka
Botswana Finland Malawi Pakistan Thailand
Burundi Ghana Malaysia Qatar Togo
Cambodia Iceland Maldives Rwanda Vietnam
China Ireland Malta Saudi Arabia Zambia
Cote d'Ivoire Israel Mauritius Senegal Zimbabwe
Cuba Japan Monaco Singapore  
Cyprus Kenya New Zealand South Africa  

 

Category 2
Austria Switzerland
France United Arab Emirates
Germany United Kingdom
Italy  

 

Changes to the list:

1. Bahrain, Senegal and Togo added to Category 1

2. No change in Category 2

 

Note that conditions of travel and stay for visitors from Category 1 and Category 2 countries are available at www.health.gov.sc and www.tourism.gov.sc . Visitors are reminded that application for Health Travel Authorisation must be made at https://seychelles.govtas.com/ The Health Travel Authorisation received from this service authorises travel to Seychelles. Authorisation to enter Seychelles, and specific conditions, are determined by the relevant officers on arrival.

» All news