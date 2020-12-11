Press Update: List of countries from which visitors are permitted to visit Seychelles

List of countries from which visitors are permitted to travel to Seychelles - changes to current list have been made effective since Monday 7th December 2020.

Category 1 Australia Egypt Latvia Niger South Korea Bahrain Estonia Liechtenstein Norway Sri Lanka Botswana Finland Malawi Pakistan Thailand Burundi Ghana Malaysia Qatar Togo Cambodia Iceland Maldives Rwanda Vietnam China Ireland Malta Saudi Arabia Zambia Cote d'Ivoire Israel Mauritius Senegal Zimbabwe Cuba Japan Monaco Singapore Cyprus Kenya New Zealand South Africa

Category 2 Austria Switzerland France United Arab Emirates Germany United Kingdom Italy

Changes to the list:

1. Bahrain, Senegal and Togo added to Category 1

2. No change in Category 2

Note that conditions of travel and stay for visitors from Category 1 and Category 2 countries are available at www.health.gov.sc and www.tourism.gov.sc . Visitors are reminded that application for Health Travel Authorisation must be made at https://seychelles.govtas.com/ The Health Travel Authorisation received from this service authorises travel to Seychelles. Authorisation to enter Seychelles, and specific conditions, are determined by the relevant officers on arrival.