Chinese Ambasador Guo pays courtesy call on Minister Radegonde

Today, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, the Chinese Ambassador, H.E. Mrs. Wei Guo, paid a courtesy call on Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism.

Ambassador Guo conveyed her appreciation for the support from Seychelles and reiterated “the impetus of the Chinese Government to promoting the harmonious and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation between the two countries.”

On his part, Minister Radegonde assured the Chinese Ambassador of Seychelles’ openness to continue the honest and open dialogue between the two governments on various issues of shared interests. He concluded by expressing Seychelles’ gratitude towards China’s invaluable support over the years.

Also present were Ambassador Rose-Quatre, who is currently the Acting Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs and other senior officials from the Department.