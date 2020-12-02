President Ramkalawan meets retired Honorary Consul General of Seychelles to Mauritius

President Wavel Ramkalawan, on his State Visit to Mauritius, met with the recently retired Honorary Consul General of Seychelles to Mauritius, Mr. Guy Fok.

Mr. Fok had been Seychelles’ Honorary Consul and subsequently Honorary Consul General since 1991. He retired in March this year.

President Ramkalawan thanked Mr. Fok for his dedicated and selfless service to Seychelles over the many years and told him that Seychelles owed him a debt of gratitude. He wished him and his wife Margaret all the best. He presented him with a token of appreciation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, said that he has known Mr. Fok and his wife Margaret over many years and he was aware of how much they both loved Seychelles and the Seychellois. Mr. Radegonde described Mr. Fok as “un serviteur des Seychelles par excellence” who will be greatly missed by the Ministry.

Mr. Fok said that it had been an honour and privilege to be Seychelles’ Honorary Consul over the many years but that it was now time to make way for new blood to continue the work.

He will assist the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism in identifying a suitable replacement who will be submitted to the Mauritian government for approval.

Mr. Guy Fok was appointed as Honorary Consul on November 14, 1991 and was in 1997 promoted to Honorary Consul General, a post which he held until his retirement on March 11, 2020. During his tenure, Mr. Fok has provided varied support to Seychellois nationals in Mauritius, has acted as the link between the Seychellois and Mauritian governments and also facilitated the smooth coordination of Seychelles’ delegations on official visits in Mauritius

Mr. Fok was one of the longest serving Honorary Consuls General of Seychelles.