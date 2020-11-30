Minister Sylvestre Radegonde signs Memoranda of Understanding with Mauritius

Minister Sylvestre Radegonde who has accompanied President Ramkalawan on the 3-day State Visit to Mauritius, has today signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), on behalf of the Seychelles government, with the desire to enhance the bilateral relations that exist between the two countries to a more mutually beneficial strategic partnership.

The first Memorandum of Understanding signed was between the Seychelles Police Force and the Mauritius Police Force in the field of Security and Crime Combatting. The Commissioner of Police of Mauritius, Mr. Khemraj Servansing, signed on behalf of Mauritius, as did Minister Sylvestre Radegonde for Seychelles.

This was followed by the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments on Cooperation in Information and Communication Technology, again by Minister Radegonde on behalf of Seychelles and the Mauritian Minister Deepak Balgobin, Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation.

Both MOUs were signed in the presence of President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius.