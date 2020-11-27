Libyan Chargé d’Affaires pays farewell visit to Minister Radegonde

Mr. Wahib A. M Lashahb, Chargé d’Affaires of the Libyan Embassy, today paid a farewell visit to Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

Both parties extended their appreciation in the excellent working relationship between Libya and Seychelles. Minister Radegonde expressed his best wishes to Mr. Wahib and thanked him for all the support received from the Libyan government over the years.

Mr. Lashahb, who was appointed Chargé d’Affaires in 2017, has confirmed that a new Charge d’Affaires will be appointed next year. Meanwhile, the Embassy will remain functional as usual.

Also in attendance were Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Marina Confait and senior officials of Foreign Affairs Department.