PRESS COMMUNIQUE

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent intensification of restrictions of movements both within, and in and out of the country, the Seychelles government has been working with various governments whose nationals are in Seychelles in offering them the option of repatriation under specified conditions and other possible forms of assistance to their nationals. Government's main priority is to abide by the directives set out by the Public Health Commissioner during this public health emergency.

In accordance with the Public Health (Infectious Disease) Regulations, 1960, the Commissoner has recently ordered that ‘no persons or class of persons shall enter into or exit from Seychelles except with the written authorisation of the relevant authorities.’

The Seychelles Government is aware of the situation where there are approximately 20 South African nationals in Seychelles who wish to return to South Africa. The Department of Foreign Affairs wishes to clarify that various forms of assistance have also been offered to these visitors through their consular representation, with whom the Department maintains active engagement.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating its efforts with all relevant local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in the country including foreign nationals during this difficult time.