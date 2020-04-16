Arrival of 2nd round of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation

On Wednesday 15th April 2020, Seychelles received the second round of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation, delivered by a special Ethiopian Airways flight.

This batch of consignment consisted of:

1) Swabs and Viral Transport medium;

2) Extraction kits;

3) Medical Disposable Protective clothing;

4) Face Shields;

5) Ventilation Machines;

6) Thermometer guns;

7) Medical gloves; and

8) N95 Masks.

Today, the Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, H.E Ambassador GUO Wei, in a symbolic gesture in representing the Jack Ma Foundation, handed over the medical equipment to Secretary of State for Health, Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd.

Also present at the brief ceremony were Ambassador Barry Faure, Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and the Blue Economy, Dr Teniin Gakuruh, Representative of the World Health Organisation in Seychelles, and Dr Danny Louange, CEO of the Seychelles Healthcare Agency.