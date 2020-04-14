Seychelles and Cuba celebrate 42 years of bilateral relations

President Danny Faure has sent a message to his counterpart, H.E Miguel Diaz- Canel Bermudez, President of the Republic of Cuba, in honour of the 42nd anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Seychelles and Cuba.

In his message, President Faure stated: “Today marks the attachment of the 42nd anniversary since the establishment of our engagements. This milestone achievement serves as a reminder of our countries efforts and commitment to elevate our historical partnership to new heights.”

President Faure further highlighted that “On this special occasion, we reflect on our successes and the exemplary leaps made in our collaboration in areas like health, education and environment amongst others.”

“In these difficult moments as the world confronts a menacing pandemic, Cuba leads the way as excellent healthcare service providers and researchers, extending support and solidarity to combat this deadly threat,” continued President Faure.

President Faure concluded in conveying: “the government and the people of Seychelles joins me in recognising and commending the government and the people of Cuba for the continued devotion in strengthening our bilateral ties and promoting a global culture of peace, dialogue and common understanding.