Public Health Authority records new case of COVID-19

Today, Monday 6th April 2020, a 26 year old man who works as a ground handling staff at the Seychelles International airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual reported to the Anse Royale health facility, located the District Administration on Friday 3rd April 2020. He was consulted by a physician and prescribed medication.

After the visit the individual went home but, began experiencing more acute symptoms on Sunday 7th April 2020. The Rapid Response Team of the Department of Health was deployed and the individual was admitted at the Isolation Centre in Perseverance in the evening, for further testing.

Contact tracing and other appropriate follow up has already begun. The total number of confirmed cases in Seychelles is 11.

Members of the public are advised to continue observing the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

These are: