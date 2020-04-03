President Faure sends message of condolence to Somalia

President Danny Faure has sent his condolences to Mr. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, upon hearing of the passing of the former Somali Prime Minister, H.E. Mr. Nur Hassan Hussein.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Seychelles, please allow me to extend our sincerest condolences to you personally, to the family and friends of Mr. Hussein and to the people of Somalia as they mourn the loss of a well-loved and remarkable personage,” expressed President Faure.

President Faure further stated: “Mr. Hussein, a key advocate of peaceful negotiations will be remembered as a notable contributor to your country’s peace talks and processes to form a unified government in Somalia.”