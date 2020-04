Coronavirus: Press Update

Yesterday evening a person who was in quarantine at the Berjaya Hotel quarantine facility, in Beau Vallon, was tested positive for the COVID-19. The person is a Seychellois who arrived from Manchester, UK on 22nd March by Qatar airways QR678 through Doha.

He started having fever on the 28th March 2020. He has been transferred to the isolation treatment centre at the family hospital in Perseverance.