CORONAVIRUS: PRESS UPDATE

28.03.2020

As of the last update sent on Friday 27th March 2020:

  • There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital.
  • All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition.
  • All patients that were being tested at isolation centre have tested negative.
  • There is 7 patient being tested.
  • There are 167 persons in quarantine in four locations; Perseverance, Roche Caiman, Beau Vallon and Baie Lazare.
  • There are 132 persons in home quarantine as per public health guidelines, with appropriate follow up from surveillance team and the support of law enforcement.
  • Contact tracing continues to follow up on the contacts.
