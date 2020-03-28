News: News
CORONAVIRUS: PRESS UPDATE
28.03.2020
As of the last update sent on Friday 27th March 2020:
- There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital.
- All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition.
- All patients that were being tested at isolation centre have tested negative.
- There is 7 patient being tested.
- There are 167 persons in quarantine in four locations; Perseverance, Roche Caiman, Beau Vallon and Baie Lazare.
- There are 132 persons in home quarantine as per public health guidelines, with appropriate follow up from surveillance team and the support of law enforcement.
- Contact tracing continues to follow up on the contacts.