Seychelles gets COVID-19 test kits from Africa CDC

On Tuesday 25th March 2020, Seychelles received a further donation of 11 tests kits for COVID-19 from Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC), a Specialized Technical Institution of the African Union. Each kit, has a capacity to perform 100 tests, hence a total of 1100 tests.

The Africa CDC is based in Addis Ababa and it is the Seychelles Ambassador in Addis Ababa, Ambassador David Pierre, who received the consignment and ensured prompt delivery to Seychelles via Ethiopian Airways on Thursday 26th March 2020.

Africa CDC is distributing the test kits to all African member states.