Coronavirus: Press Update
25.03.2020
As of the last update sent on Tuesday 25th March 2020:
- There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital.
- All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition.
- 4 patients were undergoing investigations at isolation centre and have tested negative.
- There are 5 patients being tested .
- There are 73 persons in quarantine at the three facilities; in Perseverance, Roche Caiman and Beau Vallon.
- There are 66 persons in home quarantine as per public health guidelines, with appropriate follow up from surveillance team and the support of law enforcement.
- Contact tracing continues to follow up on the contacts.