Coronavirus: Press Update
24.03.2020
As of the last update sent on Monday 23rd March 2020:
- There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital.
- All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition.
- 3 patients were undergoing investigations and have tested negative.
- There is 1 patient undergoing investigation.
- There are 76 persons in quarantine at the three facilities; in Perseverance, Roche Caiman and Beau Vallon.
- There are 51 persons in home quarantine as per public health guidelines, with appropriate follow up from surveillance team and the support of law enforcement.
- Contact tracing continues to follow up on the contacts.