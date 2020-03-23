Coronavirus: Press Update

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SEYCHELLES

PRESS UPDATE

MONDAY 23RD MARCH 2020

As of the last update sent on Monday 23rd March 2020:

There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital.

1 person in isolation for 9 days has been retested and the test is negative, this person will be tested in 24 to 48hrs. If the results remains negative, the person will be considered for discharge.

All patients remain stable except one who is in critical condition.

8 patients who were under investigation have tested negative.

There are 2 patients undergoing further investigations.

There are 24 persons in quarantine at the two facilities.

There are 1 persons in home quarantine as per public health guidelines, with appropriate follow up from surveillance team and the support of law enforcement.

Contact tracing continues to follow up on the contacts.

Air Seychelles has gone to Mauritius to repatriate Seychellois nationals, the flight will arrive later today. Total number stands at 52 passengers to be confirmed. All will be taken to a designated Quarantine centre where they will remain for 14 days. Further details will be given in the next update.